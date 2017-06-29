New Hampshire State Police: What not to do

CONCORD, NH - A driver in New Hampshire was pulled over for the sheer and dangerous number of items stacked and strapped to the top of the minivan.

The New Hampshire State Police shared a photo of the car on its Facebook page showing tables, at least one bike, a lamp, several pieces of furniture, cleaning supplies, all strapped on with the caption: "Trooper Iannone of Troop G prevents a potential accident from occurring this morning."

In addition to what's strapped on top, there's a loaded mini-grocery-cart strapped onto the back and the minivan itself is also filled with items.

"Driving with items attached/strapped to your vehicle can be extremely dangerous for you and those driving nearby. These objects can obstruct your view or even worse become unsecure and cause an accident," said New Hampshire State Police.

Police did not say whether or not the driver was ticketed, but they did use this driver's vehicle as an example of what not to do.

