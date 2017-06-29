WATCH: Pigs hoof it after crash on Texas interstate

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 29 2017 10:53AM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 10:53AM EDT

HUTCHINS, Texas - Several pigs were wandering a Texas interstate early Thursday after a truck transporting the pigs crashed.

The semi tipped onto its side and caught fire in the crash just before 7 a.m., scattering the pigs on the road in Hutchins, near Dallas.

The interstate had to be shut down in both directions as Wilmer police tried to corral hundreds of animals which were stretched out for three to four miles down the freeway.

Some of the pigs died but police believe they recovered most of them. "The biggest challenge we’ve had so far was just corraling the pigs, keeping ‘em from getting into oncoming traffic and getting run over," Lt. Eric Pon told Dallas station KTVT. 

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or where they were headed.

