Two separate brush fires scorch hills of Calabasas, Malibu Canyon

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted: Jun 29 2017 06:43PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 07:37PM EDT

MALIBU, Calif. (FOX 11 / CNS) - Two brush fires -- one near Calabasas and another in the Topanga area broke out Thursday afternoon within minutes and about nine miles from one another, but neither immediately threatened structures.

One blaze -- dubbed the Stokes Fire -- was reported at 2:54 p.m. near Mulholland Highway and Las Virgenes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Some 30 to 50 acres were scorched, but the fire's forward progress was stopped, the department reported about 4:15 p.m.

Another brush fire was reported a short time later near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Pacific Coast Highway, in the unincorporated Topanga area.

That blaze -- called the Topanga Fire -- scorched about four acres and forced the closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard about one-half mile from PCH, which remained open, authorities said.

Although both fires were in county fire department jurisdiction, the Los Angeles Fire Department sent crews to Coastline Drive to protect homes.

