Houston bar offers free drink to flood victims

By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted: Aug 28 2017 08:46PM EDT

Updated: Aug 29 2017 07:04AM EDT

HOUSTON, Texas - A bar in The Heights neighborhood of Houston offered a free drink for people who were still in the area and could safely get there.

The King’ BearHaus Bar offered one free beer to anyone who could safely make it to the bar Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the bar said it wanted to offer Houstonians some help de-stress amidst all the chaos that Harvey has left behind.

A short video from the bar showed several people enjoying the free beer and companionship.

It isn’t the first good deed the bar has done recently. The Houston Press reports King’s BearHaus is hosting a fundraiser next week with proceeds going back to employees, their families and other restaurant industry workers in need.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Houston bar offers free drink to flood victims
  • Rescuers start block-by-block search of flooded Houston; death toll surpasses 30
  • Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe
  • Texas shelter dogs brought to New Jersey
  • Christie: Texas lawmakers against Sandy aid 'hypocrites'
  • Restaurant workers busted prepping food on ground
  • Harvey a Category 2 hurricane approaching Texas
  • Woman sentenced in 2012 stabbing death of husband
  • Heartbroken Woodlands mom opens up about daughter's suicide
  • Hostage situation over; gunman wounded