Houston bar offers free drink to flood victims

- A bar in The Heights neighborhood of Houston offered a free drink for people who were still in the area and could safely get there.

The King’ BearHaus Bar offered one free beer to anyone who could safely make it to the bar Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the bar said it wanted to offer Houstonians some help de-stress amidst all the chaos that Harvey has left behind.

A short video from the bar showed several people enjoying the free beer and companionship.

It isn’t the first good deed the bar has done recently. The Houston Press reports King’s BearHaus is hosting a fundraiser next week with proceeds going back to employees, their families and other restaurant industry workers in need.