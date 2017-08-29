Christie: Texas lawmakers against Sandy aid 'hypocrites'

Posted: Aug 29 2017 07:44AM EDT

Updated: Aug 29 2017 07:44AM EDT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is calling Texas lawmakers "hypocrites" for their votes against federal aid after Superstorm Sandy because some of them sought a federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey.

The Republican governor said Monday at an unrelated event he hopes Texas doesn't endure the delayed disaster relief vote New Jersey went through in 2013 after Sandy devastated his state.

Two dozen Republican Texas U.S. House members and GOP U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz voted against the $51 billion Sandy aid package. Now many of them cite additional spending in initial drafts of the legislation as the reason.

Christie says he predicted at the time the lawmakers would be "proven to be hypocrites."

President Donald Trump's administration says it will make sure Texas gets what it needs.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Christie: Texas lawmakers against Sandy aid 'hypocrites'
  • Rescuers start block-by-block search of flooded Houston; death toll surpasses 30
  • Floodwaters drop in Houston as Harvey takes a second swipe
  • Texas shelter dogs brought to New Jersey
  • Restaurant workers busted prepping food on ground
  • Houston bar offers free drink to flood victims
  • Harvey a Category 2 hurricane approaching Texas
  • Woman sentenced in 2012 stabbing death of husband
  • Heartbroken Woodlands mom opens up about daughter's suicide
  • Hostage situation over; gunman wounded