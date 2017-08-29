Texas shelter dogs brought to New Jersey

- Some good news coming out of all the misery in Texas. Dozens of shelter dogs from the San Antonio area are now in New Jersey.

Rescuers brought 78 dogs from shelters in San Antonio to make room for pets that are displaced by the flooding in the Houston area. St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center out of Madison, New Jersey, is leading the charge.

The dogs all sizes and breeds come on a flight with a nonprofit organization called Wings of Rescue. Once the dogs are unloaded, they will go 8 miles down the road to St. Hubert's where they'll be walked, fed and cared for until they continue their journey to nearby shelters.

Even shelters from New England and Canada are helping out to take some of the dogs.