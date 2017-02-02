'Falcons Friday' proclaimed by Georgia's governor

ATLANTA - Governor Nathan Deal wanted to turn the Gold Dome and most of Georgia red on Friday.

Deal made an official proclamation in support of the Falcons on Thursday calling on state employees to wear their favorite Falcons attire and asking Falcons fans everywhere to follow suit.

The governor specifically named Falcons Coach Dan Quinn, Matt Ryan, Vic Beasley, Devonta Freeman, Julio Jones, and Alex Mack in his official proclamation.

Gov. Deal also said he has two separate wagers with Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker. The first bet is over the outcome of the Super Bowl game itself.

 

 

The second friendly wager is over the NFL's pick for MVP.

 

Gov. Deal and his wife are planning to attend the big game in Houston. When asked by reporters what his prediction for the game was, he responded "I am not going to dispute a groundhog," referring to the prognostication of General Beauregard Lee at the Yellow River Game Ranch Tuesday morning.

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

