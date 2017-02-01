88-year-old Falcons fan ready for Super Bowl win Sports 88-year-old Falcons fan ready for Super Bowl win One College Park resident has been a Falcons fan since day one. 88-year-old Dick "Paw-Paw" Zupp says he is a proud founding fan.

From Fulton County Stadium to the Georgia Dome, Paw-Paw is a season ticket holder of fifty years. He has collected game programs from every Falcons season dating back to 1966.

Paw-Paw has overcome everything from major operations to being severely shocked and falling off a 12-foot ladder while working as an electrician.

Losing his wife to cancer, the veteran believes he is still on this earth for a special purpose. In addition to working with the youth in College Park, Paw-Paw is extremely passionate about the Falcons.

"He's let me stay here for a reason," says Paw-Paw. "I'm still here and I guess He wants me to see [the Falcons] win a super bowl."

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Full coverage can be found on FOX 5 Atlanta.

