Football is his passion, but his major is in Fashion

- One Clark Atlanta University football player doesn't just define himself as an athlete. Darion "Spoon" Weatherspoon plays defensive back for the Panthers, but off the field, he is a fashion design major. In fact, the school says he is the only college football player in America with that major.

The 20-year old Las Vegas native is just as good with a needle and sewing machine as he is with a football and a pair of cleats. His teammates know him for his dapper wardrobe, and one day he wants to design suits.

"As a child my mom always made me dress sharp," said Weatherspoon. "She wouldn't let me wear shorts or sweatpants in public."

He is currently a tailor's apprentice at Gary Franzen Custom Clothing. He first picked up a needle and thread at age 17, but knew as a kid that he wanted to design suits.

"As a young boy, I developed a fascination with suits and I wanted to wear them all the time," said Weatherspoon.

His career goal is to own and operate a custom tailor shop. His teammates ask him for style tips and even request custom creations. Weatherspoon maintains a 3.5 GPA.

"I believe every young man should dress like a respectable man," said Weatherspoon. "My aim is to inspire other young men to dress like me and remain a gentleman at all times."

