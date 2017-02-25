Shaq poses with Sandy Springs police at Special Olympics Georgia Polar Plunge

- The Sandy Springs police were joined by one of their tallest friends to take part in a special cause.

Shaquille O'Neal and the officers at the Sandy Springs Police Department took a picture while supporting the Special Olympics Georgia Polar Plunge.

Shaq has joined several police departments across the country as a Sheriff's Deputy or reserve police officer. The 2017 Polar Plunge took place Saturday at Acworth Beach.

Participants of the plunge collect pledges from friends and family in exchange for the opportunity to jump into icy waters in the middle of winter.

All proceeds go to athletes of Special Olympics Georgia.

