Atlanta Falcons sign defensive tackle Dontari Poe

- The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday the signing of defensive tackle Dontari Poe. He was ranked one of the top free agents available this offseason by FOX Sports.

The Brotherhood just got a whole lot bigger!



We have agreed to terms with @PoeMans_dream.



DETAILS- https://t.co/tuLJV52FNY pic.twitter.com/NWN1m2qgm2 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) March 16, 2017

“Poe is an athletic, big guy that can push the pocket,” said General Manager Thomas Dimitroff. “He will add to our defensive line group and will mix nicely with Beasley, Jarrett, Shelby and Clayborn. We are happy to be able to add him to our roster.”

The new Falcons' defensive tackle was drafted in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2012. Poe has played in 78 games and has 202 tackles, 13 sacks, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Falcons gave former Chiefs' DT Dontari Poe a one-year, $8 million deal that could increase to $10M with incentives, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2017

Poe was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2013. During that season, he recorded 4.5 sacks and 52 total tackles. Poe was also named to the Pro Bowl in 2014.

Dontari Poe joins a defensive line with returning players Vic Beasley Jr., Grady Jarrett, Derrick Shelby, and Adrian Clayborn.

NEXT ARTICLE: Take a tour through SunTrust Park, the new home of the Atlanta Braves