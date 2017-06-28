Rickie Fowler helps military dad surprise his children with emotional reunion

- Receiving an assist from PGA Tour golfer Rickie Fowler, an Army sergeant was reunited with his family at the Quicken Loans National golf tournament being held in the Washington D.C. area.

Sgt. First Class Bryane Greene has been deployed overseas for the past three-and-a-half years in Afghanistan and Kuwait serving our country. During that time, he has been away from his two children.

Greene is now back in the United States and will be on his way to Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina to work in the Joint Individual Augmente Division.

But before he heads off there, he made a stop in Potomac, Maryland, on Wednesday as he caddied for Fowler on the 17th and 18th holes during the Pro-Am event.

As the two of them walked off the green at the 18th hole, Greene surprised his children and they came running to him with happy and emotional hugs. Along with his two kids, Greene’s three cousins were also there for the surprise reunion.

“As we were walking up on the 18th, that is when it got surreal, and words can't really describe the nerves that really started to come over,” said Greene.

"I don't know how to describe it,” said Greene’s daughter, Zshanea. “I've never been so happy ever I don't think. But yeah, I was excited."

The Quicken Loans National is hosted by Tiger Woods and benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation along with members of armed forces.